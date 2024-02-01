ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Enterprises Q3 Results: Profit More Than Doubles On Higher Margin
The net profit of billionaire Gautam Adani-led coal to aviation company rose 166% to Rs 1,972.8 crore in the quarter ended December.
Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 more than doubled on higher operating profit and margin.
The net profit of billionaire Gautam Adani-led coal to aviation company rose 166% to Rs 1,972.8 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing.
Adani Enterprises Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 6.5% to Rs 28,336.4 crore.
Operating profit or Ebitda increased 106.7% to Rs 3,126.3 crore.
Ebitda margin was up 535 bps to 11.03% vs 5.68% a year ago.
Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 1.56% higher, as compared with a 0.05% fall in the benchmark Sensex.
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.
