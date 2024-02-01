Adani Ports Q3 Results: Profit Rises 65%, Beats Estimates

The company's cargo volume increased 23% to 311.2 million tonne in the first nine months of fiscal 2024, with growth of 23% in container cargo, dry cargo volume rising by 25% and liquid and gas gaining by 20%.

Shares of Adani Ports were trading 1.17% higher at Rs 1,221.80 apiece after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.16% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.