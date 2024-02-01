NDTV ProfitEarningsDr Lal PathLabs Q3 Results: Profit Rises 53%, In Line With Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 Results: Profit Rises 53%, In Line With Estimates

The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 82 crore in the quarter ended December.

01 Feb 2024, 01:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd.’s third quarter profit surged, in line with analysts' estimates.

The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 82 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 79-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, profit was down by 26%.

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 10% to Rs 539 crore as against an estimate of Rs 558 crore.

  • Ebitda was up 24% to Rs 141 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 141 crore.

  • Margin expanded to 26.1% from 23.1% a year ago. Analysts had forecast it at 25.3%.

The company has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs gained 0.45% after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Sensex as of 1:43 p.m. on Thursday.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT