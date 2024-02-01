Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 Results: Profit Rises 53%, In Line With Estimates
The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 82 crore in the quarter ended December.
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd.’s third quarter profit surged, in line with analysts' estimates.
The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 82 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 79-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, profit was down by 26%.
Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 10% to Rs 539 crore as against an estimate of Rs 558 crore.
Ebitda was up 24% to Rs 141 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 141 crore.
Margin expanded to 26.1% from 23.1% a year ago. Analysts had forecast it at 25.3%.
The company has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.
Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs gained 0.45% after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Sensex as of 1:43 p.m. on Thursday.