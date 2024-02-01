NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Paytm, Infy, UltraTech Cement In Focus Ahead Of Budget
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Paytm, Infy, UltraTech Cement In Focus Ahead Of Budget

Your one-stop destination for all live updates on India stock markets here on Feb 1.

01 Feb 2024, 08:17 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Headquarters in BKC Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE Headquarters in BKC Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Sun Pharma Remains As 'Buy' For Nuvama

  • Nuvama kept 'Buy' rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and raised target price to Rs 1,635 from Rs 1,330.

  • The company's Q3FY24 revenue in line, but beat consensus on PAT by 5%, the brokerage said.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Ebitda margin (26.1%) is in line driven by higher gross margin (77.9%).

  • The brokerage anticipated 15% core EPS CAGR over FY23-26e

  • India on growth path (+11% YoY); US generics to witness recovery, Nuvama said

Nuvama Keeps 'Buy' Rating On Ambuja Cements

  • Nuvama retained 'Buy' on Ambuja Cements, and raised price target Rs 609 from Rs 481.

  • Nuvama anticipates an announcement on plans for a new set of clinker lines soon.

  • The brokerage raised the target EV/EBITDA raised to 17x from 15x.

  • The company aims to achieve EBITDA/t of Rs 1,450–1500 over next three years

  • Capex shall increase to Rs 4,000–5,000 core each over the next three–four years, Nuvama said.


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.56

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.50%

  • Brent crude down 1.16% at $81.71 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.32% at $76.17 per barrel 

  • GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 21,796.00 as of 07:19 a.m. 

  • Bitcoin was up 0.30% at $41,901.47

F&O Cues

  • Nifty January futures up by 0.72% to 21,808.