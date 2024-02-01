Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Paytm, Infy, UltraTech Cement In Focus Ahead Of Budget

Nuvama retained 'Buy' on Ambuja Cements, and raised price target Rs 609 from Rs 481.

Nuvama anticipates an announcement on plans for a new set of clinker lines soon.

The brokerage raised the target EV/EBITDA raised to 17x from 15x.

The company aims to achieve EBITDA/t of Rs 1,450–1500 over next three years