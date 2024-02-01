Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Paytm, Infy, UltraTech Cement In Focus Ahead Of Budget
Sun Pharma Remains As 'Buy' For Nuvama
Nuvama kept 'Buy' rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and raised target price to Rs 1,635 from Rs 1,330.
The company's Q3FY24 revenue in line, but beat consensus on PAT by 5%, the brokerage said.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Ebitda margin (26.1%) is in line driven by higher gross margin (77.9%).
The brokerage anticipated 15% core EPS CAGR over FY23-26e
India on growth path (+11% YoY); US generics to witness recovery, Nuvama said
Nuvama Keeps 'Buy' Rating On Ambuja Cements
Nuvama retained 'Buy' on Ambuja Cements, and raised price target Rs 609 from Rs 481.
Nuvama anticipates an announcement on plans for a new set of clinker lines soon.
The brokerage raised the target EV/EBITDA raised to 17x from 15x.
The company aims to achieve EBITDA/t of Rs 1,450–1500 over next three years
Capex shall increase to Rs 4,000–5,000 core each over the next three–four years, Nuvama said.
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.56
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.50%
Brent crude down 1.16% at $81.71 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.32% at $76.17 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 21,796.00 as of 07:19 a.m.
Bitcoin was up 0.30% at $41,901.47
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures up by 0.72% to 21,808.