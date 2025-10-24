Q2 Results Today: Coforge, ITC Hotels, Dr Reddy's, SBI Cards Among 25 Firms To Declare Earnings On Oct. 24
SBI Life Insurance Company, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Moschip Technologies and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are among the companies that will declare quarterly results on Friday.
More than 20 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results on Oct. 24. Major companies that are going to release the results for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 on Oct. 24 include ITC Hotels, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Coforge, among others.
Many companies are also likely to declare an interim dividend for FY26. A few companies have also announced the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the results for Q2FY26.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On October 24
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., BAMPSL Securities Ltd., Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd., Chatterbox Technologies Ltd., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., eClerx Services Ltd., Groarc Industries India Ltd., India Radiators Ltd., ITC Hotels Ltd., Jinkushal Industries Ltd.
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd., LatentView Analytics Ltd., Miven Machine Tools Ltd., MosChip Technologies Ltd., NDL Ventures Ltd., Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Sigachi Industries Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd. and Vakrangee Ltd.
Coforge Q1FY26 Results
Coforge reported a 55.67% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its total income at Rs 3,707.2 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,381.5 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses rose 54% YoY to Rs 3,317 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,152.2 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated net profit jumped almost 156% YoY to Rs 356.4 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 139.3 crore in Q1FY25.
ITC Hotels Q1FY26 Results
ITC Hotels reported a 20.2% rise in its total income at Rs 859.72 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 715.51 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses increased 13.2% YoY to Rs 674.97 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 596.41 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s consolidated net profit rose 53.4% YoY to Rs 133.71 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 87.16 crore in Q1FY25.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Q1FY26 Results
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories saw an 11.4% increase in revenue at Rs 8,545.2 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 7,672.7 crore in Q1FY25. Total operating expenses grew 9.6% YoY to Rs 3,115.2 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,841.9 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated net profit rose 1.3% YoY to Rs 1,409.6 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,392 crore in the year-ago quarter.