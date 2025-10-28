ITC Q2 Results This Week — All You Need To Know
ITC Quarterly Results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 30 to approve the Q2FY26 results.
ITC Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. One of India’s largest companies, its businesses span FMCG, paperboards and packaging, agri and information technology. Here’s everything you need to know about ITC’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
ITC Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 16, ITC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 30, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and six months ended Sept. 30, 2025.
The Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of the ordinary shares of the company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.
ITC Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated employees from Oct. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the second quarter.
ITC Q2 Results: Earnings Call
ITC is yet to provide a schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26.
ITC Q1 Results
ITC reported a 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,343.41 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 5,176.99 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 18.86% YoY to Rs 23,811.56 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 20,032.78 crore in Q1FY25.
ITC Share Price History
Shares of ITC have risen 0.47% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the share price has increased 2.69% and in the past six months, it has fallen 2.47%. On a year-to-date basis, ITC shares have dropped by 13.59%. Over the past year, it has come down by 13.62%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 493.45 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 4, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 390.15 apiece on April 7, 2025.
At 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, ITC shares were trading 0.58% lower at Rs 418.20 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.