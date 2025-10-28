Business NewsEarningsITC Q2 Results This Week — All You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

ITC Q2 Results This Week — All You Need To Know

ITC Quarterly Results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 30 to approve the Q2FY26 results.

28 Oct 2025, 01:22 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ITC Q2 Results
(Photo source: X/@ITCCorpCom)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

ITC Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. One of India’s largest companies, its businesses span FMCG, paperboards and packaging, agri and information technology. Here’s everything you need to know about ITC’s Q2FY26 result announcement.

ITC Q2 Results: Date 

In an exchange filing dated Oct. 16, ITC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 30, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and six months ended Sept. 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of the ordinary shares of the company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.

ALSO READ

ITC Hotels Q2 Results: Net Profit Soars More Than 74%, Revenue Rises
Opinion
ITC Hotels Q2 Results: Net Profit Soars More Than 74%, Revenue Rises
Read More

ITC Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated employees from Oct. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the second quarter.

ITC Q2 Results: Earnings Call

ITC is yet to provide a schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

ITC Q1 Results

ITC reported a 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,343.41 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 5,176.99 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 18.86% YoY to Rs 23,811.56 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 20,032.78 crore in Q1FY25.

ITC Share Price History

Shares of ITC have risen 0.47% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the share price has increased 2.69% and in the past six months, it has fallen 2.47%. On a year-to-date basis, ITC shares have dropped by 13.59%. Over the past year, it has come down by 13.62%. 

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 493.45 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 4, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 390.15 apiece on April 7, 2025.

At 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, ITC shares were trading 0.58% lower at Rs 418.20 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Opinion
Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT