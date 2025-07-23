Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Coforge Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Infosys Ltd. is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 6,778 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 41,724 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post an EBIT of Rs 8,727 crore, with margins likely to be at 20.9%.

Coforge Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Wednesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 335 crore and revenue of Rs 3,723 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its EBIT is expected at Rs 503 crore, while margin is seen at 13.5%.

Yet another IT player Persistent Systems Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 419 crore, while its revenue from operations is likely to come in at Rs 3,357 crore. Its EBIT is expected at Rs 526 crore, while margin is seen at 15.6%.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: