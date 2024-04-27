NDTV ProfitEarningsICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday.

27 Apr 2024, 05:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Exterior of ICICI Bank Ltd.'s corporate office building in BKC, Mumbai. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape /Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Exterior of ICICI Bank Ltd.'s corporate office building in BKC, Mumbai. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape /Source: NDTV Profit)

ICICI Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., and IDFC First Bank Ltd. will be among the major banks to report their fourth quarter earnings on Saturday.

ICICI Bank is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 25,217.31 crore and Rs 10,489.09 crore, respectively, for the three months till March, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

Yes Bank is likely to report a net profit of Rs 305.9 crore and revenue of Rs 3,599.35 crore.

L&T Finance Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., and Craftsman Automation Ltd. will also announce their quarterly results.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday:

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT