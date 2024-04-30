Geojit Financial Services' PAT Surges 73% To Rs 52 Crore In March Quarter

NDTV ProfitEarningsGeojit Financial Services' PAT Surges 73% To Rs 52 Crore In March Quarter
Geojit Financial Services' profit after tax surged 73% to Rs 52 crore in the March quarter, with consolidated revenue rising 79% to Rs 209 crore.

30 Apr 2024, 09:44 PM IST
(Source: Petr Magera/Unsplash)
(Source: Petr Magera/Unsplash)

Geojit Financial Services on Tuesday reported a 73% rise in profit after tax to Rs 52 crore in the March quarter. The company had recorded a profit after tax of Rs 30 crore in the year-ago period.

In the fourth quarter of the last financial year, the firm's consolidated revenue rose 79% to Rs 209 crore. It was at Rs 117 crore a year ago, according to a release.

For fiscal 2023-24, its profit after tax jumped 48% to Rs 149 crore.

At the end of March, the company's assets under custody and management stood at Rs 93,000 crore.

The board of the company has also approved an investment of up to $1 million to establish an entity in Dubai International Financial Centre for expanding capital market business.

