Fortis Healthcare Q2 Results: Profit Up 5%, Misses Estimates
Revenue rose 12% to Rs 1,988 crore in the September quarter.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 5% in the second quarter of the financial year, missing analysts' estimates.
The company posted a profit of Rs 193 crore in the September quarter in comparison to Rs 184 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 205 crore.
Fortis Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% to Rs 1,988 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,973 crore).
Ebitda up 32% to Rs 435 crore (Estimate: Rs 399 crore).
Margin expands 320 basis points to 21.9% versus 18.7% (Estimate: 20.20%).
Net profit up 5% to Rs 193 crore (Estimate: Rs 205 crore).
Shares of Fortis closed 0.38% lower at Rs 620.75 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.21% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story)