NDTV ProfitEarningsBirla Corporation Q2: Revenue Falls 14.5% To Rs 1,953 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Birla Corporation Q2: Revenue Falls 14.5% To Rs 1,953 Crore

Birla Corporation reported a net loss of Rs 25.2 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2024 due to weak cement prices

23 Oct 2024, 10:31 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Total expenses of Birla Corporation declined 10.24% in the September quarter to Rs 2,005.47 crore.</p><p>Birla Corporation Ltd.'s Mukutban plant. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Total expenses of Birla Corporation declined 10.24% in the September quarter to Rs 2,005.47 crore.

Birla Corporation Ltd.'s Mukutban plant. (Source: Company website)

M P Birla Group firm Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 25.2 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2024 due to weak cement prices, sluggishness in demand and downturn in the jute business.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 58.37 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Birla Corporation.

Birla Corporation's revenue from operations was down 14.52% to Rs 1,952.56 crore during the September quarter. It was at Rs 2,284.34 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

ALSO READ

Godrej Properties Q2 Results: Profit Rises 97% But Misses Estimates
Opinion
Godrej Properties Q2 Results: Profit Rises 97% But Misses Estimates
Read More

Total expenses of Birla Corporation declined 10.24% in the September quarter to Rs 2,005.47 crore.

Birla Corporation's revenue from the cement business was down 13.88% to Rs 1,874.68 crore.

"In the traditionally weak monsoon quarter, cement demand was sluggish and prices plummeted to record lows in all key markets. The company’s Ebitda per ton from cement sales for the September quarter was at Rs 461 compared to Rs 683 in the same period last year," said an earning statement.

Revenue from the jute segment was down 27.18% to Rs 78.35 crore.

Jute Division reported a cash loss of Rs 2 crore for the September quarter against a cash profit of Rs 4 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ

Ambuja Cements Can Bolster South Foothold With Orient Acquisition, Says Nomura
Opinion
Ambuja Cements Can Bolster South Foothold With Orient Acquisition, Says Nomura
Read More

Production during the quarter was cut from standard 77 days to 57 days, leading to a decline in production from 8,738 tons a year ago to 6,592 tons in the September quarter, it added.

Shares of Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,135.20 on BSE, down 1.16%.

ALSO READ

Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results: Profit Down 3%, In Line with Estimates
Opinion
Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results: Profit Down 3%, In Line with Estimates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT