Bharat Forge Q1 Results: Profit Up 63%
Total income, however, declined to Rs 3,958 crore in the first quarter.
Auto components maker Bharat Forge on Wednesday posted 63% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 284 crore for the June quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 174 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Total income, however, declined to Rs 3,958 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 4,158 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company were trading 1.48% down at Rs 1,144.20 apiece on BSE.
