Bata India Q1 Results: Net Profit Slumps 70% To Rs 52 Crore, Revenue Drops Marginally; Misses Estimates
Bata India Q1 Results: The topline in the first quarter of current fiscal dropped marginally by 0.3% to Rs 942 crore, compared to Rs 945 crore in the year-ago period.
Bata India Q1 Results: Bata India announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Monday, Aug. 11, reporting a drop of 70% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 52 crore, compared to Rs 174 crore in the corresponding period last year. The footwear retail company missed estimates by most D-Street analysts in the June quarter of FY26.
The company's topline (revenue from operations) in the first quarter of current fiscal dropped marginally by 0.3% to Rs 942 crore, compared to Rs 945 crore in the year-ago period. Bloomberg analysts tracking the stock had estimated a topline of Rs 979 crore in the quarter-under-review.
Bata India Q1 FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Net Profit slumps 70.1% to Rs 51.9 crore Vs Rs 174 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 67.8 crore)
Margin rises to 21.1% Vs 19.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.81%)
EBITDA rises 7.7% to Rs 199 crore Vs Rs 185 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 203.7 crore)
Revenue drops 0.3% to Rs 942 crore Vs Rs 945 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 979 crore)
On the operating front, the domestic footwear major's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter rose 7.7% to Rs 199 crore, compared to Rs 185 crore in the year-ago period. Bata India's EBITDA margin in the quarter-under-review rose 21.1% compared to 19.5% in the year-ago period.
Bata India Q1 Performance
Bata India said during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and year ended March 31, 2025, the board of directors of the holding company approved the sale of a freehold industrial land to an unrelated party for a consideration of Rs 156 crore.
The sale deed has been executed and the total consideration has also been received on the same date. There is a gain on sale of the aforesaid land (net of related expenses) of Rs 133.95 crore, which has been disclosed as an exceptional item for the year-ago quarter, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 884 crore compared to Rs 878 crore in the same period last fiscal. 'The quarter witnessed headwinds accentuated by fluctuating weather patterns and geopolitical uncertainties. Amidst these and considering the demand trends, we pushed ahead our affordability initiatives across categories to drive volume-based growth,' Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said.
On the outlook, Shah said, 'We are optimistic about the consumption recovery towards balance of this year, backed by our strong market positioning and wide network while maintaining strong focus on cost efficiencies.'