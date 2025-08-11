Bajaj Consumer Care, Bata, IPCA Laboratories, Astral Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Bata India Ltd., and IPCA Laboratories Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Monday.

Bajaj Consumer Care is expected to post net profit of Rs 33.8 crore, according to a poll by Bloomberg. This is lower that the Rs 30.98 crore posted in the last quarter. Revenue in the quarter is expected to be at Rs 257.5 crore.

Astral Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 124.8 crore, with the revenue of Rs 1,466.9 crore. The Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 230.7 crore, margin at 15.73%.

Bata's net profit is expected to be at Rs 67.8 crore, while revenue will be at Rs 979 crore. The Ebitda for the quarter ended June will be at Rs 203.7 crore and margin at 20.81%.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday: