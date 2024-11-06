Aptus Value Housing Finance Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 22% To Rs 182 Crore
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 22% growth in net profit to Rs 182 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024. The mortgage company had earned a net profit of Rs 148 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income of the company rose to Rs 324 crore from Rs 277 crore in the year-ago period, Aptus Value Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
The total expenses during the period under review rose to Rs 147 crore from Rs 127 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
The Assets Under Management stood at Rs 9,679 crore at the end of September 2024.
However, the gross Non-Performing Assets rose to 1.25% of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 1.19% a year ago. Meanwhile, the board of the company approved an interim dividend of Rs 2/share (or 100%) on the face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2024-25.