Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Results: Reports 100% Growth In Profit

NDTV ProfitEarningsApollo Micro Systems Q2 Results: Reports 100% Growth In Profit
28 Oct 2024, 06:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source:&nbsp;Apollo Micro Systems Facebook Page)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Photo source: Apollo Micro Systems Facebook Page) 

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. has reported a two-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to around Rs 16 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, on account of higher income. It had posted Rs 6.55 crore profit in the July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement on Monday.

During the second quarter, the company's total income also rose to Rs 161.30 crore from Rs 87.40 crore a year ago.

AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace, among others.

