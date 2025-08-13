Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 Loss Widens To Rs 234 Crore
Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,831.46 during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,674.22 crore a year ago.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 233.73 crore for June quarter FY26.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 214.92 crore during April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from ABFRL.
Revenue from 'Pantaloons' was at Rs 1,094.13 crore as against Rs 1,101.38 crore a year ago. Revenue from 'Ethnic and Others' segment was down to Rs 754.57 crore in the first quarter.
Total expenses were at Rs 2,148.75 crore in April-June FY26.
In the quarter, ABFRL completed the demerger of Madura business into a separately listed entity named Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL).
ABLBL will have its lifestyle brands business as - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear brands as American Eagle.
It also has sportswear brand Reebok business, for which it has a long-term licensing for India market.
ABFRL has its retail business under Pantaloons and Style Up along with a host of ethnic brands such as designer-led brands of Sabyasachi, Shantnu & Nikhil, House of Masaba and Tarun Tahiliani. It also has premium ethnic wear brands of Jaypore, Tasva & TCNS portfolio.
Shares of ABFRL on Wednesday settled at Rs 9.60 apiece on the BSE, up 18.52%.