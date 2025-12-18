Accenture Q1 Results: Revenue Up 6%, Retains FY26 Sales Forecast

Accenture Plc. reported a nearly 6% year-on-year growth in revenue in the first quarter of the financial year 2026,driven ‌by robust demand for its artificial ‌intelligence-driven IT services, and retained its sale forecast for the year. The bottomline rose to $18.7 billion, compared to Bloomberg consensus estimate of $18.52.

The Dublin-based company company's adjusted earnings per share, a measure of profitability, of $3.94 beat estimate of $3.72.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $2.24 billion, compared with $2.32 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, adjusted net income was $2.49 billion.

Total bookings reached $20.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year and above the $19.33 billion estimate. Consulting new bookings surged 7.4% and managed services new bookings grew 16%, both exceeding expectations.

Gross margin improved to 33.1% from 32.9% a year ago, matching estimates.

Free cash flow surged 72% to $1.5 billion, while operating cash flow climbed 63% to $1.66 billion, beating the $1.28 billion estimate.

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said the company strengthened its leadership in advanced AI and deepened our ecosystem partnerships to help clients realize value. These results reflect our strategy to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients.