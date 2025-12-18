Infosys, Wipro ADRs Rise After Accenture Q1 Results, Unchanged Guidance

New York-listed shares of leading Indian information technology giants Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. rose over 1% on Thursday after Accenture Plc declared its first-quarter results and retained the full-year revenue guidance to a range of 2-5%.

The American Depository Receipt (ADR) is a tool for multinationals/foreign companies (primarily based outside the US) or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies.

In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank. It is a negotiable certificate representing shares in a foreign company traded on US stock exchanges.

The ADRs of Infosys and Wipro jumped as much as 1.8% during early trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also surged 1.8% to above 23,000.

Accenture's sales from Americas market rose 4%, while EMEA grew 8%. For Indian IT companies, the United States (part of North America geography), is the most important source of demand.

Restrictive immigration policies of the Trump administration and worries over discretionary corporate spending in the US have weighed on sentiment for the IT pack.

Earlier in the day, the Nifty IT index ended 1.2% higher ahead of the Accenture results. Infosys share price settled 1.5% higher at Rs 1,602, while Wipro climbed 1% to close at Rs 261.2 apiece on the NSE.

The benchmark Nifty 50 was flat.