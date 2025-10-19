Travis Scott Delivers A Memorable Debut Performance In India

American rapper Travis Scott delivered an energetic performance in Delhi, marking his much-awaited debut in India as part of the global Circus Maximus Tour.

Travis' performance took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, with thousands of fans gathering to witness the 'Goosebumps' singer take over the stage. The crowd saw enthusiastic youngsters chanting Travis’s name hours before he showed up.

The evening kicked off with Canadian-Indian rapper NAV, who led the crowd with an electrifying opening set which included tracks like “Lemonade”, “Never Sleep” and “Turks”. The crowd lit up their flashlights, creating a sparkling stadium to accompany his performance of his hit song “Myself”.

The Grammy-nominated artist finally started his set at 8:30 with a crowd that chanted his name repeatedly hours before he even set foot on a stage, promising a gripping concert.

The concert was gripping indeed as Travis started his set for the concert, which supported his latest album “UTOPIA” (2023), his fourth studio album. “It’s my first time in Delhi, let’s show the world how Delhi pops,” Travis screamed from the stage.

His concert featured a high-octane setlist which had beloved songs such as “Goosebumps”, “Highest in the Room”, “I know?”, “Sicko Mode”, “90210”, “Butterfly Effect”, and “Type Sh*t' with each song building more anticipation into the crowd. The musician also pulled three fans from the crowd to accompany him on stage, one of whom included a man who held a humorous poster which read “Stormi for President” (Stormi is Travis's daughter with Kylie Jenner).

The concert showcased stunning visuals that perfectly captured the spirit of Diwali, with Travis's performance amplified by bursts of fireworks and blazing fire effects. Smoke filled the stadium as blue, red, and purple lights pulsed in sync, enhancing the psychedelic vibe that defines much of his music.