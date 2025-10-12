Philippines Wooing Indian Tourists With Visa-Free Entry, Direct Flights

The Philippines is pitching to become a leading tourist destination in South-East Asia for Indians, with initiatives like visa-free travel and direct flights, a senior Philippine official has said.

In a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity between India and the Philippines, Air India’s direct flights from Delhi to Manila commenced operations from October 1, the official said.

The Philippines launched visa-free travel for Indians in June, allowing for a 14-day stay for tourism.

"Together with our visa-free regime for Indian tourists and resumption of direct flights between India and the Philippines after 10 years, we are ready to welcome you," Philippines Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio said.

“This ease of travel with direct flight means that you do not lose a day. This will be an incentive for more Indians to travel to the Philippines," the senior diplomat told reporters.