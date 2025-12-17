Mood Indigo: Sonu Nigam, Seedhe Maut To Perform At IITB's Biggest Festival
The highlight of this year is a powerhouse lineup features legendary Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, global indie-pop sensation Dhruv, and the trailblazing hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.
The campus of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) came alive with a vibrant rhythm as Mood Indigo 2025 took over on Tuesday. Running from Dec. 16 to 18, the event is dubbed Asia’s largest college cultural festival and is set to turn the campus into a colourful canvas of youth expression, drawing thousands of students from across India.
The highlight of this year is a powerhouse lineup featuring legendary Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, global indie-pop sensation Dhruv, and the trailblazing hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.
Nigam is expected to deliver a nostalgic journey through his timeless hits, while Dhruv, famed for his viral hit "double take", will bring an international flair to the stage.
Representing the raw energy of the Indian underground scene, Seedhe Maut (comprising Calm and Encore ABJ) will lead the hip-hop showcase.
Over the next three days, art installations, fashion showcases, and performance zones will be a part of the event.
High-profile fashion events and the sought-after Mr. and Mrs. Mood Indigo will spotlight individuality, while Mood Indigo Got Talent and Cosplay competitions offer platforms for students to experiment with identity.
One of the most anticipated segments, Trashion (Trash+Fashion), will push participants to reimagine sustainability by creating wearable designs from discarded materials. This focus on "vandalising" traditional norms aligns with this year's theme, encouraging students to rethink fashion and environmental impact.
With interactive sessions featuring Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal and Rakul Preet Singh, Mood Indigo 2025 promises to be an unforgettable intersection of art, music, and stardom.
Mood Indigo, popularly known as Mood-I, has been a flagship event of IIT Bombay for decades. It is celebrated for its vibrant mix of music, art, and cultural showcases.
The festival usually witnesses participation from hundreds of colleges and features international artists, making it one of the most anticipated events on the student calendar.