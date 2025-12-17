Mood Indigo: Sonu Nigam, Seedhe Maut To Perform At IITB's Biggest Festival

The campus of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) came alive with a vibrant rhythm as Mood Indigo 2025 took over on Tuesday. Running from Dec. 16 to 18, the event is dubbed Asia’s largest college cultural festival and is set to turn the campus into a colourful canvas of youth expression, drawing thousands of students from across India.

The highlight of this year is a powerhouse lineup featuring legendary Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, global indie-pop sensation Dhruv, and the trailblazing hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.

Nigam is expected to deliver a nostalgic journey through his timeless hits, while Dhruv, famed for his viral hit "double take", will bring an international flair to the stage.

Representing the raw energy of the Indian underground scene, Seedhe Maut (comprising Calm and Encore ABJ) will lead the hip-hop showcase.