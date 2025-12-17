IIT Bombay Cancels Pre-Registrations For Mood Indigo Events, Cancels Entry For Outsiders

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay's (IITB) annual cultural festival, Mood Indigo, on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all pre-registrations for its events and stopped entry for all outsiders except the competition participants and IIT Bombay residents for two days.

In a post on X, the organisers wrote, "All pre-registrations for Mood Indigo events at IIT Bombay are cancelled and entry for any outsider (except the competition participants and IIT Bombay residents) is stopped for today and tomorrow." [sic]

This decision comes at a time when the campus is buzzing with preparations for Asia’s largest college cultural festival, which typically attracts massive crowds from across the country.