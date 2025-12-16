'2.45 Hours To Reach Thane': Mumbai's Powai Sees Serpentine Traffic Snarls; Internet Reacts

The Powai area of Mumbai has been suffering from extreme traffic woes on Tuesday, inflicting upon daily commuters, outsiders and residents alike.

The enraged public has began posting their frustrations on social media with some of them claiming that it is taking multiple hours to cover distances which are routinely commutable in about 30 minutes.

One X user flagged that the duration it is showing to reach Thane (which in normal traffic conditions can be reached in about 30 minutes) is close to three hours. The netizen requested Mumbai Traffic Police for intervention.

"Why is there so much traffic in #Powai showing 2.45 hours to reach #thane @MTPHereToHelp request your kind intervention (sic)," the post stated.