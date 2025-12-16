'2.45 Hours To Reach Thane': Mumbai's Powai Sees Serpentine Traffic Snarls; Internet Reacts
IIT Bombay, situated in Powai, is currently hosting its annual cultural festival or fest called 'Mood Indigo', which has reportedly contributed to the congestion.
The Powai area of Mumbai has been suffering from extreme traffic woes on Tuesday, inflicting upon daily commuters, outsiders and residents alike.
The enraged public has began posting their frustrations on social media with some of them claiming that it is taking multiple hours to cover distances which are routinely commutable in about 30 minutes.
One X user flagged that the duration it is showing to reach Thane (which in normal traffic conditions can be reached in about 30 minutes) is close to three hours. The netizen requested Mumbai Traffic Police for intervention.
"Why is there so much traffic in #Powai showing 2.45 hours to reach #thane @MTPHereToHelp request your kind intervention (sic)," the post stated.
Mumbai Traffic Police addressed the matter through a post on social media platform, and underlined that the movement is slow because of an IIT college event.
"Traffic movement is slow at Powai IIT MainGate (Sakinaka) due to college student event (sic)," the post read.
IIT Bombay, situated at Powai is currently hosting its annual cultural festival or fest called 'Mood Indigo' which has reportedly led to congestion at the road ahead of the main gates.
Another frustrated traveller from Bangalore posted, "Today the chaos at Powai was unimaginable. Horrendous traffic management and crazy jam. And mind you, I come from Bangalore"
Yet another person posted that it took him 2 hours to move 2-3 kms from Khanjurmarg to Powai on JVLR.
Some users posted videos of the traffic conditions at Powai while requesting help from the Mumbai police.
"Opposite Powai Lake at the start of IIT Bombay, traffic is not moving at all, it took around 30 minutes just to cross the lake section towards Kanjur Marg," flagged another frustrated user.
The traffic woes have led to a unanimous call for better traffic management in Powai and emphasised that things could have been planned better since everyone knew of the event beforehand.
"Citizens need better traffic management on days like these. Mood Indigo has caused this traffic jam. It isn’t that no one was ever about this event in advance," a user wrote.
Citizens need better traffic management on days like these. Mood Indigo has caused this traffic jam. It isnât that no one was ever about this event in advance.