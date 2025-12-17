Business NewsPTIFIR To Be Registered Against Owner If Pet Dog Bites Someone In Dehradun
FIR To Be Registered Against Owner If Pet Dog Bites Someone In Dehradun

Once the rules comes into effect, it will be mandatory to obtain a license for dogs older than three months.

17 Dec 2025, 10:40 AM IST i
Following the incidents of dog attacks, particularly by aggressive breeds like Rottweilers, the municipal corporation in Dehradun has formulated rules regarding dog ownership.

(Photo: Ashish Kumar/Unsplash)


In Dehradun, an FIR will be registered against the owner if a pet dog bites someone.

Under the Dehradun Dog Licensing Bylaws-2025, in addition to mandatory challan action, an FIR can also be registered against the owner if a pet dog bites someone, and the corporation can take the dog into its custody.

According to the rules, which will come into effect after publication in the official gazette, it will be mandatory to obtain a license for dogs older than three months, which will be valid for one year from the date of registration or renewal. Submission of an anti-rabies vaccination certificate issued by a veterinarian will be mandatory at the time of registration.

