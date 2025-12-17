Business NewsNationalMan Trampled To Death In Jharkhand While Trying To Click Selfies With Elephant Herd | Watch
Man Trampled To Death In Jharkhand While Trying To Click Selfies With Elephant Herd | Watch

The incident happened in Ara South in Mandu block

17 Dec 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>42 jumbos, divided into multiple groups, are roaming the forests along the border of Ramgarh and Bokaro districts. (Photo by Andrew Rice on Unsplash)</p></div>
42 jumbos, divided into multiple groups, are roaming the forests along the border of Ramgarh and Bokaro districts.
A 32-year-old man was allegedly trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday when he was trying to click selfies with the animals, an official said.

The incident happened in Ara South in Mandu block, they said.

Amit Kumar Rajwar, a resident of Kedla village, was trampled to death when he approached a herd of eight wild elephants to capture a video and take selfies, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar said.

"These kinds of incidents are happening even though the Forest Department is repeatedly making announcements using loudspeakers, urging people not to come close to wild elephants," he said.

Kumar said 42 jumbos, divided into multiple groups, are roaming the forests along the border of Ramgarh and Bokaro districts.

