Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' Campaign: 6.5 Crore Women Screened, Says Health Minister Nadda
The health ministry said more than 1.78 crore people were screened for hypertension and 1.72 crore for diabetes during the campaign.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Saturday that 6.5 crore women have been screened through nearly 18 lakh health camps across India under the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign.
In a post on X, Nadda said, "Launched on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two-week-long #SwasthNariSashaktParivar Abhiyaan concluded on 2 October after achieving historic milestones of screening 6 crore 50 lakh women through nearly 18 lakh health camps organised across the country."
He said the campaign reflects the nation's collective resolve to prioritise women's health for stronger families and thriving communities. Nadda urged continuing the momentum by encouraging every woman to prioritise her well-being, adopt regular health check-ups, and lead the way towards a healthier future.
The health ministry said more than 1.78 crore people were screened for hypertension and 1.72 crore for diabetes during the campaign. Over 37 lakh women were screened for breast cancer, and more than 19 lakh for cervical cancer. Oral cancer screening covered over 69 lakh people.
Additionally, more than 62.6 lakh antenatal check-ups were conducted, while over 1.43 crore children received life-saving vaccines.
More than 1.51 crore people were screened for anaemia, over 85 lakh for tuberculosis, and 10.23 lakh for sickle cell disease. Nutrition counselling sessions reached more than 1.16 crore people, while 10.69 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras were registered.
The ministry also said over 4.3 lakh blood donors have been registered, and more than 10.69 lakh Ayushman/PM-JAY cards have been issued.