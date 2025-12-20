Business NewsPoliticsSanjay Raut Meets Raj Thackeray Amid Mumbai BMC Election Alliance Talks
Sanjay Raut Meets Raj Thackeray Amid Mumbai BMC Election Alliance Talks

This was Raut's second visit to `Shivtirth', Raj Thackeray's residence in Dadar, in the last three days.

20 Dec 2025, 07:12 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are slated to take place on January 15.&nbsp;(File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut/ Source: PTI)</p></div>
Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are slated to take place on January 15. (File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut/ Source: PTI)
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray as the two parties are discussing seat-sharing for the January 15 civic elections in Mumbai.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are slated to take place on January 15.

On Friday, MNS leader Nitin Sardesai had said that the alliance talks between the two parties, led by cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, were in final stages, but it was difficult to say when the alliance would be officially announced.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab had met Raj Thackeray on Friday.

