CM Siddaramaiah Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle After November

Siddaramaiah further said the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is likely to be held in December.

26 Oct 2025, 09:17 AM IST i
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the chief minister said the Congress high command told him four months ago to take up Cabinet expansion but he told them that the exercise would be carried out after his government completes two and a half years. (Photo credit: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaia's X Profile)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hinted at a Cabinet expansion after November, when his government completes half term.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the chief minister said the Congress high command told him four months ago to take up Cabinet expansion but he told them that the exercise would be carried out after his government completes two and a half years.

"Once that milestone is reached, I will hold discussions with them and proceed as per their guidance," Siddaramaiah said.

On his scheduled visit to New Delhi on November 16, he said it is primarily for the launch of a book authored by former party leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal.

"During the visit, I will also meet the party high command. It is our duty to brief them on the state's administration and ongoing developments," he said.

Siddaramaiah further said the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is likely to be held in December.

