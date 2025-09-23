Youth Makes Up For More Than 60% Of EPFO's 9.79 Lakh New Subscribers In July

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization added 9.79 lakh new subscribers in July 2025. Notably, 61.06% of those subscribers are from the ages between 18-25.

A total of 5.98 lakh people in the 18-25 age group subscribed to the retirement fund body in July 2025, an increase of 4.09% from July 2024. This implies that first time job seekers make up for the majority of those joining the organised workforce.

Moreover, the EPFO has clocked in a 5.55% increase in its net members year-on-year after adding 21.04 lakh net members during July 2025 compared to July 2024, as per the latest payroll data released on Tuesday.

The year-on-year growth of 5.5% signified increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by the EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives, the statement added.

Approximately 16.43 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in July 2025. This figure displays a significant 12.12% year-over-year growth compared to July 2024.

These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Around 2.8 lakh new female subscribers joined EPFO in July 2025. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 4.42 lakh, with a year-over-year growth of 0.17% compared to July 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

State-wise analysis of payroll data revealed that the top five states/UTs account for around 60.85% of the net payroll addition, resulting in a total addition of around 12.80 lakh during the month.

Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.47% of net payroll during the month.

The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh individually added more than 5% of the total net payroll during the month.

Month-on-month comparison of industry-wise data shows significant growth in the net payroll additions within establishments engaged in various industries, including iron ore mining, universities, beedi manufacturing, garments manufacturing, hospitals, commercial trading and travel agencies.

The payroll data is provisional because data generation is a continuous process, involving the ongoing update of employee records. From April 2018, EPFO has been releasing payroll data covering the period September 2017 onwards.

In monthly payroll data, the count of members joining EPFO for the first time through Aadhaar validated Universal Account Number (UAN), existing members exiting from coverage of EPFO and those who exited but re-joined as members, is taken to arrive at net monthly payroll.

(With PTI Inputs)