This Indian Woman Earned Rs 60 Lakh In 30 Days. And It Didn't Come From Her Monthly Salary

A London-based fintech startup employee has shared a detailed breakdown of her earnings from multiple side ventures, offering a glimpse into how content creation and consulting can supplement a full-time career.

In a recent video, the creator explained that despite working approximately 60 hours a week in her corporate role, she managed to build several income streams that required less than 20 additional hours per week.

The content creator disclosed that affiliate marketing remains one of her smallest revenue sources. While some creators in the space reportedly earn five-figure sums through affiliate partnerships, she said she has “not cracked it yet,” earning just £12 from affiliate income so far.

Her newsletter, which has grown to more than 40,000 readers, generated £490 through paid subscriptions and support from readers. Consulting work proved more lucrative, with the creator earning £5,000 by advising founders and startups on go-to-market strategies.

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Public speaking engagements and workshops, both free and paid, brought in £9,500. User-generated content (UGC) creation for brands generated another £10,000, while brand partnerships emerged as her largest source of side income, contributing £25,102.

Despite sharing the impressive figures, the creator admitted feeling conflicted about posting income-related content and asked followers whether she should continue making such videos.

“This video took me forever to film,” she wrote in the caption.

She added that her journey serves as a reminder that progress from side projects is often difficult to see in the early stages, especially while balancing a demanding full-time job.

The creator said she initially started producing content to share lessons she wished she had learned earlier in her career. She has since developed a Creator Handbook and Workbook, which she describes as a practical resource for aspiring creators trying to build something alongside their day jobs.

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