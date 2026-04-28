Missed Investing In Your 20s? SIP Needed To Build Rs 1 Crore Now

It won't be wrong to say that 20s and 30s are the most exciting years of life. It is the time when many individuals either start their career or grow in it, probably earning more than before. During this time, people also start investing as the earlier you begin, the more time your money has to grow. But in the 20s, many people often miss the bus as they are too focused on education, career-building, or managing early financial responsibilities.

If you're among those who haven't started their investment journey, fret not. You have not missed your chance to build meaningful wealth now. As the famous saying goes: “The best time to start was yesterday. The second-best time? Today.”

How SIP Helps?

Building a corpus of Rs 1 crore is still an achievable goal through a Systematic Investment Plan. SIPs offer a disciplined, low-cost approach to wealth creation by investing small, regular amounts into mutual funds. It enables rupee-cost averaging and the power of compounding over time.

The Importance of Early Retirement Planning

If you're in your 30s and retirement seems far away, that's precisely why now is the right time to plan. The longer your money stays invested, the more it grows. Most importantly, starting early gives you the luxury of building wealth gradually, without straining your monthly budget.

Follow the 15-15-15 SIP rule

This incredibly simple investment formula is both easy to understand and adopt. It involves three key components: A monthly SIP investment of Rs 15,000, an investment tenure of 15 years and an estimated annual return of 15%.

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According to this formula, if you invest Rs 15,000 per month for 15 consecutive years and earn an average return of 15%, you can build a corpus of approximately Rs 1 crore.

Increase Contributions Over Time

Investors are recommended to increase the SIP amount gradually with income growth. Even a 5–10% increase every year in line with salary hikes can significantly boost your corpus and reduce the burden of higher monthly contributions later.

Stay Invested and Avoid Panic

Market fluctuations are inevitable, but consistency is critical. Long-term investors who stay invested through market cycles tend to benefit the most from compounding and recovery phases.

Diversify Your Investment

Many people make the same mistake of investing all their money in one asset class— only stocks, only real estate, or only crypto. But it is better to mix equity, debt, gold, and maybe even real estate or international exposure. Diversification reduces risk and smoothens returns.

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