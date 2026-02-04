'Gurugram Will Eat Itself Alive': Reddit User Attacks City's Real Estate Bubble, Says 'Rs 1 Crore Not Enough'

A Reddit user has expressed his frustration with the Gurugram real estate market, saying it is “completely broken” and offers little value for money.

“So… I'm honestly at my wits' end with Gurgaon real estate. We have decent savings, and we want to buy a home....but not under the crushing stress of a massive loan. Most of my friends in Pune and Noida have already bought homes, all under Rs 1 crore. One friend bought a Rs 2 crore apartment because she had ancestral property money. Meanwhile, here I am feeling completely left behind,” the user posted on Tuesday.

The user, who recently moved from Bangalore, noted that together the couple earns around Rs 1 crore a year and had set a budget of Rs 1.5 to Rs 1.7 crore for a home. However, they claim there is “literally nothing worth that money” in the city.

According to the user's experience: “Every builder is either mediocre or straight-up terrible...Construction quality is pathetic. I genuinely don't understand why property prices are so high here when the city barely offers anything.”

'Gurugram Has Poor Infra'

The user further criticised Gurugram's infrastructure, citing poor roads, waterlogging during heavy rains and high pollution. The post also noted that IT opportunities in other cities, such as Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad, are more attractive.

“We've been searching for months and all brokers show us the same nonsense....either too old, too far, terrible construction quality, or no maintenance issues. It's like the entire market is broken. Sometimes I wonder how this city even justifies its pricing.

If things keep going this way, Gurgaon will eat itself alive,” the user said.

The user also noted that not only Gurugram lacks reputable builders, the city comes at a much higher cost of living.

“And to add insult to injury: when I switched jobs from BLR to GGN, HR actually told me they couldn't offer much because “cost of living is higher in Bangalore.” Only after moving here did I realize it's the opposite. Gurgaon drains your wallet for absolutely

nothing in return. I'm just… frustrated,” the user expressed anger.

“If I were in Pune, I would probably have bought a good property by now. Here, I'm stuck in a loop of overpriced, low-quality options. Is anyone else going through this? How are people justifying these prices?” the user further asked.

The post concluded with a warning that if such conditions continue, IT people might be forced to leave the city.

“I myself consider this option sometimes, and a few folks in the office say the same,” the user said.

Netizens React

While many understood the user's frustration, some tried to explain to him the driving factors behind the city's real estate market.

“You need to understand how markets work and not take it personally. The same Rs 1 crore flat you can easily buy in Pune, is totally unaffordable for someone who earns 10LPA in Pune. You see how that works?” a comment.

Echoing similar sentiments, another said: “Gurgaon, you are competing with big shots. Bengaluru Pune is more about IT only.”

However, the Redditor seemed unimpressed with these comments. “But I am not here to compete. A good amount of the public here is from IT only and they need decent living,” he responded to one such comment.

