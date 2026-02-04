Google's Parent Company Alphabet Eyes Hiring In India With Potential New Office Towers In Bengaluru

Alphabet Inc. is plotting to dramatically expand its presence in India, with the possibility of taking millions of square feet in new office space in Bangalore, India's tech hub.

Google's parent company has leased one office tower and purchased options on two others in Alembic City, a development in the Whitefield tech corridor, totalling 2.4 million square feet, according to people familiar with the deal. The first tower is expected to open to employees in the coming months, while construction on the remaining two is set to conclude next year.

Options in the real estate industry give would-be tenants the exclusive right to rent, or in some cases buy, a property at a predetermined price within a specific time frame. It's also possible Alphabet will not exercise the option to use the additional towers.

If it does take all of the space, the complex could accommodate as many as 20,000 additional staff, which could more than double the company's footprint in India, said the people, asking not to be identified because the plans aren't public. Alphabet currently employs around 14,000 in the country, out of a global workforce of roughly 190,000.

In a response to a request for comment, Alphabet said it maintains a significant presence across several Indian cities including Bangalore.

“We have only leased one tower,” a spokesman said in an email, saying it totaled 650,000 square feet of office space. The person did not comment on Alphabet optioning two more towers and did not share its India headcount.

US President Donald Trump's visa restrictions have made it harder to bring foreign talent to America, prompting some companies to recruit more staff overseas. India has become an increasingly important place for US companies to hire, particularly in the race to dominate artificial intelligence.

Google rivals including OpenAI and Anthropic PBC have recently set up shop in the country, with Anthropic appointing former Microsoft Corp. executive Irina Ghose to lead its India operations in January. “India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” Ghose said at the time.

For US tech giants, India offers a strategic workaround to Washington's tightening immigration regime. The Trump administration has moved to sharply hike the fees for H-1B work visas — potentially to $100,000 per application — making it harder for companies to bring Indian engineers to the US.

This shift is fueling the growth of so-called global capability centers, or technology hubs operated by multinational corporations across sectors from software and retail to finance. Many of these centers are now focused on building AI products and infrastructure. Nasscom, India's IT industry trade group, estimates such centers will employ 2.5 million people by 2030, up from 1.9 million today.

Google is already a major player in this shift. Last year, it opened its largest campus in Bangalore, complete with indoor mini golf, pickle ball courts and cafeterias serving cardamom tea.

The company has since advertised hundreds of engineering roles in the city, ranging from AI practice directors in its cloud division to chip designers and machine learning specialists, many requiring PhDs. YouTube, Google's video unit, is hiring engineers to build generative AI tools.

For AI giants like Alphabet, India's appeal is not just its talent pool. Tens of millions of new internet users come online annually, becoming potential customers for chatbots and AI assistants, as well as trying out new AI coding tools.

The India headcount for the US tech giants Facebook, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc. and Google collectively grew by 16% over the last 12 months, the biggest jump in a three-year period, according to talent solutions and staffing company, Xpheno Pvt.

“The net headcount growth is driven by a return of hiring action,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of the Bangalore-headquartered consultancy. Immigration policy changes such as the recent H-1B visa fee revisions have “influenced the cohort to relook their talent plans for India,” he said.

