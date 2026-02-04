Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted On Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, 12GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has reportedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, confirming key details about the upcoming flagship from the Korean tech major. The listing, shared by a leaker on X, confirms the chipset it will pack for the international variant. The listing also confirms the RAM configuration that the S26 Ultra will be equipped with. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to debut alongside the base Galaxy S26 and the S26 Plus at a Galaxy Unpacked event on Feb. 25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Key Specs Revealed On Geekbench

A Samsung device with the model number SM-S948B has reportedly on Geekbench, as spotted by leaker Tarun Vats. This is expected to be the global variant of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to the listing, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's global variant is confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor — a custom chip for the flagship Galaxy device. The S26 Ultra will also come equipped with 12GB of RAM as standard.

The listing shows the device running Android 16 (likely with Samsung's One UI on top). It features an eight-core chipset with six performance cores capped at 3.63 GHz and two prime cores at 4.74 GHz. The reported Geekbench scores are 3,601 (single-core) and 10,686 (multi-core).

These figures represent a significant leap over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which typically scored around 3,100-3,200 (single-core) and 9,700-10,000 (multi-core) on similar tests.

(This story is developing and will be updated further.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.