EPFO Retains 8.25% Interest Rate On Employees' Provident Fund Deposits

Retirement fund body EPFO has retained the employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits rate at 8.25% for 2025-26 for the second consecutive year.

In February last year, the EPFO retained the 8.25% rate of interest for 2024-25 fiscal year.

In 2024, the retirement fund body had hiked the interest rate marginally from 8.15% in 2022-23 to 8.25% in 2023-24.

In March 2022, the EPFO reduced the interest on post-retirement deposits for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.10% for its seven crore plus subscribers, down from 8.5% in 2020-21.

The 8.10% rate for 2020-21 marked the lowest point since 1977-78, when the interest stood at 8%.

"The EPFO's apex decision-making body, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), has decided to provide an 8.25% rate of interest on EPF for 2025-26 at its meeting on Monday," a source confirmed.

ALSO READ: Debt Investing Explained: Rates, Risk, And Returns Decoded For Investors

Following the CBT's decision, this 8.25% interest rate for 2025-26 will be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence. Once the government ratifies the proposal, the interest will be credited to the accounts of over seven crore EPFO subscribers.

The EPFO officially provides the interest rate only after it has been ratified by the government via the Finance Ministry.

In March 2020, the EPFO lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5% for 2019-20, down from the 8.65% offered in 2018-19.

The EPFO provided an 8.65% interest rate to subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55% in 2017-18. The rate was slightly higher at 8.8% during 2015-16.

The retirement fund body maintained an 8.75% interest rate in both 2013-14 and 2014-15, which was higher than the 8.5% provided in 2012-13.

The interest rate stood at 8.25% in 2011-12.

ALSO READ: Nifty Stocks Shed Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore In Market Cap As Iran War Crushes Risk Appetite

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.