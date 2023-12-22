Talking Points This Week: Issues Galore, Markets Perform With Fervour

While clean power is better, unclean power is better than less power. Developing countries seem to have realised this very well. India, for example, expects to add almost 88 GW of fossil fuel-fired generation capacity by fiscal 2032 to meet increasing electricity demand, according to Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh.

About 27 GW of thermal capacity is under construction, 12 GW has been bid out and 19 GW of projects are in the process of obtaining clearances, Singh said Thursday, in a written reply to questions in Parliament.

Yes, out of the overall 464 GW of capacity addition planned by the year ending March 2032, 322 GW of capacity addition is via renewables. And this is not surprising, because India is likely entering a phase of demand-supply mismatch. It will be interesting to see the U-turn in other areas as well.

Note that we have seen EV adoption slowing already. On Dec. 14, we saw the news piece of how EV inventories in U.S. hit record highs as cars piled up on dealer lots. Need to see how things shape up in Asia and India. But certainly seems that fully green is not a near-term possibility.