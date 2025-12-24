India's Public Welfare Hinges On 'Centre Vs State' Dynamics At Play | The Reason Why

CSS are highly centralised, and the states don’t enjoy much flexibility. For instance, the centre has tied Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds to the implementation of PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India). It’s a scheme for modernising schools.

Both SSA and PM-SHRI are under CSS. Kerala denied implementing the PM SHRI scheme as it believed it had already met most objectives of the scheme. The Centre responded by pausing over Rs. 1,000 crore of SSA funds, while Kerala approached the courts.

Sometimes the issues erupt due to built-in inconsistencies and flaws. Consider Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. It still uses beneficiary data from the 2011 census. States cannot add families who have fallen into poverty in the last decade, or remove those who are no longer poor.

These schemes assume a uniform starting point for all. They ignore the fact that the needs of poor and rich states are different. That results in money not being spent for that purpose.

The FY26 budget acknowledged that around Rs. 1.6 trillion of CSS funds were lying unspent with the states. Even with idle funds, CSS allocations were raised in FY26, highlighting the lack of coordination. Unfortunately, states cannot use those funds for any other purpose.