Retail Investors Turn Net Sellers In Direct Equities After 5 Years As Money Shifts To Mutual Funds

Market participants say the correction in small- and mid-cap stocks segments with high retail participation played a critical role in the shift.

Kalpen Parekh, chief executive officer of DSP Mutual Fund, said that the steep decline in these segments likely impacted retail investors the most. "A sharp fall in most small and mid-cap stocks could have impacted most retail investors," he said.

G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, observed that several small-cap stocks corrected sharply in 2025, with declines ranging between 15% and 45% from their 52-week highs, eroding gains made during the earlier rally and prompting many retail investors to reassess direct stock exposure.

Experts emphasise that retail investors are not exiting equities altogether. Instead, money is moving away from direct stock-picking towards more structured investment avenues.

Parekh noted that the retail outflows from direct equities are relatively modest when viewed in the context of overall market participation. "These numbers are too small. More retail investors are embracing the mutual fund route to invest with discipline, which is reflected in the strong DII flows," he said.

Domestic institutional investors largely driven by mutual funds remained strong buyers, with net inflows of Rs 7.6 lakh crore in 2025, according to NSE annual report data.