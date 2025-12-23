Retail Investors Turn Net Sellers In Direct Equities After 5 Years As Money Shifts To Mutual Funds
Small- and mid-cap losses, IPO boom and rising preference for mutual fund SIPs prompt retail investors to pull back from direct stock investments, say experts.
Retail investors turned net sellers in direct equities in 2025, marking the first such instance in nearly five years following the Covid-led market recovery, even as overall participation in financial markets continued to expand.
Data from the NSE annual report shows retail investors recorded net outflows of Rs 8,461 crore in direct equities in 2025 (as of Dec. 19), reversing the steady inflows seen since 2020.
The shift comes despite headline indices ending the year with gains. As of Dec. 23, 2025, the BSE Sensex was up 9.5% year-to-date, while the Nifty 50 rose 10.7%. However, the rally was uneven, with broader markets under pressure. The Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 5.9%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 6.3%, far below the sharp gains seen in previous years.
Small-, Mid-Cap Correction Triggers Retail Pullback
Market participants say the correction in small- and mid-cap stocks segments with high retail participation played a critical role in the shift.
Kalpen Parekh, chief executive officer of DSP Mutual Fund, said that the steep decline in these segments likely impacted retail investors the most. "A sharp fall in most small and mid-cap stocks could have impacted most retail investors," he said.
G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, observed that several small-cap stocks corrected sharply in 2025, with declines ranging between 15% and 45% from their 52-week highs, eroding gains made during the earlier rally and prompting many retail investors to reassess direct stock exposure.
Experts emphasise that retail investors are not exiting equities altogether. Instead, money is moving away from direct stock-picking towards more structured investment avenues.
Parekh noted that the retail outflows from direct equities are relatively modest when viewed in the context of overall market participation. "These numbers are too small. More retail investors are embracing the mutual fund route to invest with discipline, which is reflected in the strong DII flows," he said.
Domestic institutional investors largely driven by mutual funds remained strong buyers, with net inflows of Rs 7.6 lakh crore in 2025, according to NSE annual report data.
IPO Boom, Gold Rally Divert Retail Money
"The boom in the primary markets also led to a shift of some retail money," Chokkalingam said, adding that strong IPO activity attracted funds that might otherwise have gone into secondary market stocks.
He also pointed to a strong rally in precious metals. "Gold and silver attracted a lot of retail money. There has been a surge of gold ETFs seeing strong inflows," he said. A small portion of investors also opted for physical gold and silver, which competed directly with equity investments.
As per latest AMFI data, gold ETFs continued to witness healthy investor interest in November, recording net inflows of Rs 3,741 crore.
Industry participants see this transition as structurally positive for the mutual fund industry.
DP Singh, Joint CEO of SBI MF, said the trend reflects a growing realisation among retail investors that mutual funds are better suited for long-term wealth creation. "This is positive for mutual funds as retail investors have realised that mutual funds are the best route for long-term investment," he said.
Singh added that shift is because many retail investors lack access to credible research and often end up following market narratives or herd behaviour while investing directly in stocks. "Most investors don't have access to quality research reports, which can lead to herd mentality. Mutual fund companies, on the other hand, are backed by strong research processes and hence, the shift can be seen in investors," he said.
This growing preference is also reflected in healthy SIP flows of over Rs 29,000 crore per month, indicating that retail investors continue to commit capital to equities, albeit through professionally managed and disciplined routes, he added.