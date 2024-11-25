Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 26 Trade
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 13,405 crore and stock options worth Rs 136 crore, while they remained buyers in stock futures worth Rs 4,073 crore and index futures worth Rs 3,389 crore.
Foreign institutional investors became net buyers in the cash market after selling for the 38th consecutive session on Monday. However, they remained net buyers in other segments like stock futures and index futures and remained sellers in stock options and index options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after selling for 38 consecutive sessions on Monday, the second largest buying from foreign portfolio investors so far this year. While domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after being net buyers for 13 straight sessions.
FPIs recorded the highest single-day buying so far this year on Sept. 20, when they bought Rs 14,064 crore.
Foreign portfolio investors net bought stocks worth Rs 9,947.55 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs were net sellers of shares worth Rs 6,907.97 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 1,466.63 crore, while the DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 4,128.79 crore.
The FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 30,999.80 crore so far in November, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 30,651.11 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Nov. 28 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 37%:63%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were up by 1.74% to 24,301 at a premium of 80 points, with the open interest down by 7%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 28 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 22,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 1,269 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 23,909 crore a day earlier—to Rs 22,640 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fall to 1.31 from 1.34 as compared to the previous session.