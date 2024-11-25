Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 26 Trade

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after selling for 38 consecutive sessions on Monday, the second largest buying from foreign portfolio investors so far this year. While domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after being net buyers for 13 straight sessions.

FPIs recorded the highest single-day buying so far this year on Sept. 20, when they bought Rs 14,064 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors net bought stocks worth Rs 9,947.55 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs were net sellers of shares worth Rs 6,907.97 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 1,466.63 crore, while the DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 4,128.79 crore.

The FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 30,999.80 crore so far in November, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 30,651.11 crore.