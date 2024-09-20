FPIs Record Highest Single-Day Buying This Year

Overseas investors turned net buyers after a day and bought Rs 14,064 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday, the largest buying from foreign portfolio investors so far this year.

The previous highest single-day buying of equity shares was on June 19, when the FPIs bought stocks worth Rs 7,908.4 crore.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after five days of buying and sold equities worth approximately Rs 4,427 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 76,572 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.