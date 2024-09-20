Nifty, Sensex End Record Week With Closing Highs As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices logged gains for a second consecutive week and hit new highs in four out of five sessions this week. On Friday, they tracked the gains in the US as well as other Asian markets and recorded fresh closing highs again.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 375.15 points or 1.48% higher at 25,790.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,359.51 points or 1.63% up at 84544.31.

After the Fed rate cut, the markets are assuming that additional inflow can rush in from the FPIs, according to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Tapse said the Nifty’s immediate goalpost continues to be at the psychological 26,000 milestone, he said. "The line in the sand is at Nifty's support at the 25,350 mark," he said, adding that fresh buying should be on a cautious note.