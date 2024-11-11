Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 12 Trade

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 31st consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,306.88 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 2,026.63 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 17,614.65 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 13,482.06 crore.