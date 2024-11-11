Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 12 Trade
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 15,268 crore, stock futures worth Rs 2,425 crore, stock options worth Rs 2,448 crore, while they bought index futures worth Rs 314 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 31st consecutive day on Monday. They also maintained a selling position across various derivatives segments, including stock options, index options and stock futures. However, they remained net buyers in index futures.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 31st consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,306.88 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 2,026.63 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 17,614.65 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 13,482.06 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Nov. 28 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 25%:75%.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 88 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 27,375 crore a day earlier—to Rs 27,287 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market decreased Rs 300 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 13,745 crore a day earlier—to Rs 13,495 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were down 0.35% to 24,226 at a premium of 85 points, with the open interest down 0.35%.
The Nifty Bank November futures were up by 0.52% to 52,082 at a premium of 206 points, while its open interest was down 2.3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 14 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,900 call strikes, with the 22,250 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Nov. 13, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 49,000.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.27 from 1.32 in the previous session.