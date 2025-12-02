What Is Sanchar Sathi App And Why Is Government Mandating Pre-Installation?
The government has ordered smartphone manufacturers to ship every device in India with the Sanchar Saathi app preloaded to strengthen checks on mobile handset authenticity.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued new directions instructing all mobile phone manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on every handset intended for use in India. Manufacturers are also required to ensure that the app is easily accessible during device setup, with no option to disable or restrict its functions, as per the directive issued on Monday.
All original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and importers have been asked to submit a compliance report within 120 days.
Pre-installed App must be Visible, Functional, and Enabled for users at first setup
What Is Sanchar Saathi App?
The Sanchar Saathi app is a part of an initiative by the DoT to prevent the misuse of telecom resources for cyber fraud and strengthen overall telecom cybersecurity. The app allows citizens to verify whether a mobile handset is genuine by checking its IMEI number. It also offers additional services, such as reporting suspected fraudulent communications, registering complaints about lost or stolen phones, reviewing all mobile connections issued in a user’s name and accessing trusted contact details for banks and financial institutions.
Under the Telecom Cyber Security (TCS) Rules, the Central Government is empowered to issue directions to manufacturers of telecommunication equipment carrying IMEI numbers, requiring them to assist in matters involving tampered devices or IMEI data. The rules further mandate that manufacturers or importers must comply with any such directions issued to give effect to these provisions.
How Citizens Can Make Use Of Sanchar Saathi App
The Sanchar Saathi app provides users with a set of tools designed to strengthen mobile security. One of its key features is the ability to verify a handset’s IMEI, helping citizens confirm whether a device is genuine. This is particularly important because duplicate or spoofed IMEIs pose a serious threat to telecom cybersecurity. When a tampered IMEI appears on multiple devices in different locations at the same time, it creates huge challenges for authorities attempting to act against such misuse.
The app’s utility becomes even more relevant in India’s large second-hand mobile market, where instances of stolen or blacklisted phones being resold have been observed. Such purchases can lead to financial loss for buyers and, in some cases, inadvertently make them abettors in crime. Through the Sanchar Saathi app, users can also check if an IMEI is blocked or blacklisted.
Why Is Government Mandating Pre Installation
According to the directive, the app must appear "visible, functional, and enabled for users at first setup." The decision stems from the need to protect customers from unknowingly purchasing non-genuine devices and to make it easier for them to report any suspected misuse of telecom facilities.
Where Can Users Download It On Android And iOS
Though the government wants the app preloaded, existing users can install Sanchar Saathi manually. It is available on both major platforms.
For Android users, it can be accessed through the Google Play Store, while iPhone users can download it from the App Store.