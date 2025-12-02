⁠What Is Sanchar Sathi App And Why Is Government Mandating Pre-Installation?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued new directions instructing all mobile phone manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on every handset intended for use in India. Manufacturers are also required to ensure that the app is easily accessible during device setup, with no option to disable or restrict its functions, as per the directive issued on Monday.

All original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and importers have been asked to submit a compliance report within 120 days.