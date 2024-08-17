Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt Expeditiously Providing Financial Aid to Those Affected

NDTV ProfitNationWayanad landslides: Kerala govt Expeditiously Providing Financial Aid to Those Affected
17 Aug 2024, 11:23 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rescue operation underway after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Wayanad district on July 30 (Source: PTI)</p></div>
Rescue operation underway after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Wayanad district on July 30 (Source: PTI)

The Kerala government is expeditiously providing financial aid to those affected by the landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district with around Rs 72 lakh disbursed to 12 persons from the State Disaster Response Fund and Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund the local administration said on Saturday.

Apart from that, Rs 10,000 each has been given as urgent financial assistance to as many as 617 persons who lost their means of livelihood in the July 30 disaster that claimed over 200 lives, the administration said.

Additionally, the government also sanctioned disbursement of Rs 10,000 each to 124 persons for cremation and burial of remains, it said.

Furthermore, steps are also being taken to provide financial assistance to those among the 34 persons, hospitalised for treatment of injuries suffered in the disaster, who have submitted their documents for the same, the district administration said.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department is collecting information about the vehicles completely destroyed or rendered unusable in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster, the administration said.

The RTO in Kalpetta has sought information about the registration number, owner's name and other information regarding such vehicles, it said.

Those who have such information can contact the RTO directly in person, by post, phone -- 9188961929, 04936-202607 -- or email -- kl12.mvd@kerala.gov.in, it added.

