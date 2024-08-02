Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 80.45% On August 2, Shows BMC Data
Mumbai lake levels today: The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 11,64,405 million litres till 6:00 am on Friday.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 80.45%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday. On this day in 2023, it was 77.33% and 88.87% in 2022.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 11,64,405 million litres till 6:00 am on August 2. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas in the last few weeks, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are overflowing. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.
As per the latest data from the civic body, the useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 85.21%. Upper Vaitarna has a present stock of 53.22%. At Bhatsa, 79.44% of water stock is available. Vihar, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Tulsi lakes are overflowing.
The BMC also withdrew the 10% water cut from July 29. The decision was taken in view of the satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 2, 2024
---
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today. #MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/KETM6zFXJJ
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes In July 2024
Mumbai Weather Update - August 1
Mumbai might receive light to moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during the night.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius. According to the civic body, a high tide of 4.15 metres is expected at 11:04 a.m.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Yellow' alert for Mumbai for August 2 and 3, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. For August 3, the weather agency has issued an 'Orange' alert for Palghar, indicating that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places.
Meanwhile, India is predicted to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, with a good chance of favourable La Nina conditions developing by the end of August, the IMD said on Thursday.
Prediction of above-normal rain means there's a high possibility of landslides and floods.
(With PTI inputs)