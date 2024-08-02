Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 80.45% On August 2, Shows BMC Data

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 80.45%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday. On this day in 2023, it was 77.33% and 88.87% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 11,64,405 million litres till 6:00 am on August 2. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas in the last few weeks, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are overflowing. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

As per the latest data from the civic body, the useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 85.21%. Upper Vaitarna has a present stock of 53.22%. At Bhatsa, 79.44% of water stock is available. Vihar, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Tulsi lakes are overflowing.

The BMC also withdrew the 10% water cut from July 29. The decision was taken in view of the satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes.