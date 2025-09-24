Vizag Couple Donates Golden Sacred Thread Worth Rs 3.8 Cr To Tirupati Temple

Business NewsNationalVizag Couple Donates Golden Sacred Thread Worth Rs 3.8 Cr To Tirupati Temple
The donors handed over the offering at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple to TTD chairman BR Naidu, who felicitated them with Srivari Theertha Prasadam (holy water offering).

24 Sep 2025, 11:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The sacred multi-layered thread, embedded with diamonds, was specially crafted and weighs around 3.86 kg. (Photo: Screengrab from PTI video)
A Visakhapatnam-based couple on Wednesday donated a golden Yagnopaveetam (sacred thread) weighing 3.86 kgs and valued at Rs 3.86 crore to Tirupati temple.

According to a press release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the sacred multi-layered thread, embedded with diamonds, was specially crafted and weighs around 3.86 kgs.

“Puvvada Mastan Rao and his wife Kumkuma Rekha donated a gold Yagnopaveetam weighing about 3.86 kgs, embedded with diamonds and valued at Rs 3.86 crore to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday,” said the release.

The donors handed over the offering at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple to TTD chairman BR Naidu, who felicitated them with Srivari Theertha Prasadam (holy water offering).

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

