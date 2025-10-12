US Values Its Relationship With India: Ambassador-Designate Gor After Meeting PM Modi

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Wish him the best for his new responsibility," he said.

On Foreign Secretary Misri's meeting with Gor, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: 'They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities."

Gor also handed over to Modi a framed photo of the prime minister and US President Donald Trump during the former's visit to Washington DC in February.

The photo has a hand-written message by President Trump.

"Mr Prime Minister, you are great,” read Trump's message followed by his signature.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50%, including a 25% additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

India has also been upset over Trump's new policy on H1B visas.

However, the recent phone conversations between Prime Modi and US President Trump have raised hopes for a positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal.

The two countries recently resumed negotiations for the trade deal after a brief hiatus of a few weeks.

Gor, the White House personnel director and a loyal member of President Donald Trump's inner circle, was nominated as the next American envoy to India in August.