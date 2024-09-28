Bhutan Backs India For Permanent UN Security Council Seat

Bhutan has backed India for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council due to the economic standing the world's first growing economy enjoys in the global south.

"The United Nations must evolve to meet the realities of today's world. The UN Security Council, as it stands, is a relic of the past," Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said in his address to the general debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday. "We need a council that reflects the current geopolitical, economic landscape and social realities."

“For this, India with its significant economic growth and population and leadership of the global south deserves a permanent seat at the table."

Tobgay also voiced support for Japan, "a leading donor and peacebuilder", to become a permanent UNSC member.

During the high-level week, several UN member states—including permanent members France, UK and the US—explicitly voiced support for India to become a permanent member in a reformed Security Council.

In his address, Tobgay also highlighted Bhutan’s journey of graduating from the 'Least Developed Countries' category in December last year, about 52 years after it joined the United Nations.

This achievement did not come easily, he said, for it was a journey marked by hard work, perseverance and one in which Thimphu was not alone. It had the support of many friends who "accompanied us on this important journey", he said, extending "deep gratitude" to the United Nations, its specialised agencies, and development partners, including Japan, the European Union, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for their unwavering support.

"But most importantly, I would like to reserve our deepest thanks to India, our closest friend and neighbour," Tobgay said. "They have been with us from the very beginning of our development journey, and have remained steadfast in their support and friendship."