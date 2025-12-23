TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Declared: Check Prelims Scorecard, Mains Exam Schedule
TNPSC also listed number of candidates who have been provisionally admitted to the Main Examination.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday released the Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Group 2 and Group 2A results on their official website tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC also listed number of candidates who have been provisionally admitted to the Main Examination for the posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services) based on the results of the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) conducted by the Commission on Oct. 28, 2025.
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Results: How To Download Result?
Here's how to download TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Results
Step 1: Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Results 2- Link 1" "Results 2 -Link 2" and "Results 2A-Link 1" and "Results 2A-Link 2" to download the results.
Step 3: A roll number-wise list will be automatically downloaded.
Step 4: Download the copies and print for future reference.
The paper 1 is a Tamil Eligibility Test, which will be conducted on Feb. 8, 2026, while the second paper is on general studies, which will be conducted on Feb. 22, 2026. Both tests will be descriptive in nature.
The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Examination are required to pay Rs 150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed in the online application), through their registered One Time Registration ID from Dec. 23 to Dec 29. till 11.59 p.m.
The candidates who have claimed exemption from appearing for 'Tamil Eligibility Test' in the online application, are directed to upload the certificate in the form prescribed in para 2.4. of Annexure-II of the Notification for the said recruitment, through their registered OTR ID, from Dec. 23 to Dec 29. till 11.59 p.m.
It should be noted that candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in the said Main Examination alone will be considered for further selection process.