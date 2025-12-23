TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Declared: Check Prelims Scorecard, Mains Exam Schedule

The paper 1 is a Tamil Eligibility Test, which will be conducted on Feb. 8, 2026, while the second paper is on general studies, which will be conducted on Feb. 22, 2026. Both tests will be descriptive in nature.

The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Examination are required to pay Rs 150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed in the online application), through their registered One Time Registration ID from Dec. 23 to Dec 29. till 11.59 p.m.

The candidates who have claimed exemption from appearing for 'Tamil Eligibility Test' in the online application, are directed to upload the certificate in the form prescribed in para 2.4. of Annexure-II of the Notification for the said recruitment, through their registered OTR ID, from Dec. 23 to Dec 29. till 11.59 p.m.

It should be noted that candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in the said Main Examination alone will be considered for further selection process.